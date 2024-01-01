Telangana tipplers make merry with liquor worth Rs 750 crore in 4 days

The Telangana State Beverages Corporation had estimated a sale of about Rs.135 crore to Rs.150 crore on the last day of 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In just four days ahead of the New Year, tipplers in Telangana helped the State government earn a staggering Rs.750 crore through the sale of liquor. The New Year eve, on December 31, saw sales worth Rs.125 crore.

The Telangana State Beverages Corporation (TSBC) had estimated a sale of about Rs.135 crore to Rs.150 crore on the last day of 2023. However, the days preceding the New Year eve saw better sales, with the figures showed an upward trend till December 30. While liquor, including beer, worth Rs.133 crore was sold on December 28, the sale figures touched Rs.179 crore on December 29, and shot up to Rs.313 crore on December 30.

With most revellers likely to have stocked their booze for the New Year celebrations, December 31 registered sales worth Rs.125 crore.

According to excise officials, on December 31, 1.30 lakh cartons of liquor and 1.35 lakh cartons of beer were sold from 19 government depots.