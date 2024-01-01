Liquor worth Rs 125 crore sold on December 31 in Telangana

In fact, in the last four days, liquor sales worth Rs.750 crore were registered in Telangana

Published Date - 05:53 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana government managed to earn a whopping Rs.125 crore through the sale of liquor on December 31 as part of the New Year celebrations. In fact, in the last four days, liquor sales worth Rs.750 crore were registered in the State.

The Telangana State Beverages Corporation (TSBC) estimated a sale of about Rs.135 crore to Rs.150 crore on the last day of 2023. The sales figures showed an upward trend, with Rs.133 crore recorded on December 28, Rs.179 crore on December 29, Rs.313 crore on December 30 and Rs.125 crore on December 31.

According to excise officials, on December 31, 1.30 lakh cartons of liquor and 1.35 lakh cartons of beer were sold from 19 government depots.