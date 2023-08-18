Telangana to get 500 MW wind power project

Of the combined capacity of 1300 MW, 500 MW will be distributed across Nizamabad, Rangareddy, and Medak substations in Telangana, 300 MW will be allocated to Karur substation in Tamil Nadu, while in Madhya Pradesh 500 MW will be distributed among Neemuch, Mandsaur and Pachora substations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) will be setting up an Inter-State Transmission System Project (ISTS)-connected wind power projects in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh with a total capacity of 1,300 MW.

Under this initiative, Wind Power Developers (WPDs) will undertake the establishment of ISTS-connected wind power projects to supply renewable energy to SECI. These projects will operate under a build-own-operate (BOO) framework. The SECI recently released the Request for Selection (RfS) for Tranche XV Wind Power Projects. The bid submission deadline has been set for September 20 and it will be opened on September 25. The SECI will enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders selected based on this RfS for the purchase of wind power for a period of 25 years.

Currently, Telangana’s total installed capacity from wind power is 128 megawatts (MW) including 100 MW from Pargi windmills and 28 MW from windmills on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway near Zaheerabad.

The commercially exploitable potential of wind energy in India is estimated to be more than 200 gigawatt (GW). India currently has a total renewable energy capacity of 168.96 GW (as on February 28, 2023) with about 82 GW at various stages of implementation and about 41 GW under tendering stage. This includes 64.38 GW of solar power, 51.79 GW of hydro power, 42.02 GW of wind power, and 10.77 GW of bio power.

