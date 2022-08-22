Telangana to launch Web 3.0 regulatory sandbox

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana Government is going to launch a Web 3.0 regulatory sandbox soon. This will allow startups to build solutions around tokenisation, NFTs and similar new frontiers. This sandbox will help create a meaningful dialogue amongst all the stakeholders including regulators, startups and policy makers to arrive at a nuanced approach in evolving an effective web3.0 framework, said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Launching the India Blockchain Forum formally launched at T-Hub, he appreciated the collective effort of the India Blockchain Forum team in creating an all-inclusive platform for scaling adoption of Blockchain technology in India and supporting the overall growth of the ecosystem.

The India Blockchain Forum agenda includes building India blockchain stack, policy advocacy, accelerating startups ecosystem, supporting blockchain technology companies, creating a talent pool for sustainable growth of blockchain ecosystem, collaborating with academia and research institutes, India blockchain usecase repository, handholding corporates to adopt web3.0 technologies, nurture communities and global collaboration

The forum has more than 40 key influencers and is setting up special interest groups (SIGs) in metaverse, policy framework and others for effective blockchain adoption. The current members include experts in policy drafting, NFTs, metaverse, cybersecurity, technology architects and leaders in enterprise adoption on blockchain and Web3.0.

The India Blockchain Forum will open membership to all stakeholders to create the world’s largest web3.0 community. It also signed an MoU with angel fund SucSeed Indovation. Under this, SucSeed will provide funding to startups discovered by India blockchain forum and the key influencers of India Blockchain Forum will mentor them, said Prasanna Lohar, Co-founder and President of India Blockchain.

“We are working with stakeholders in bringing out a position paper with a set of recommendations for a Web3.0 sandbox,” said India Blockchain Forum Co-founder Sharat Chandra.

The forum will soon launch certificate programmes with industry and Academic partners to build a talent pool in emerging technologies like Blockchain, Metaverse and web3.0, said Forum Co-founder Pankaj Diwan.