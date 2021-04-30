Telangana to provide free diagnostic services to patients in home isolation

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The State government will provide free diagnostic services to Covid positive patients who are in home isolation or admitted in Covid Care Centres. As part of the initiative, the health department will operate 19 TS Diagnostic Laboratories across the State.

At present, there are over 50,000 Covid positive patients who are in home isolation and many among them may require access to diagnostic tests to ascertain disease progression.

“Our estimates suggest that 90 per cent of positive cases in home isolation do not undergo blood tests or other tests during their stay. For such patients, once in two days or four days, we will conduct free of cost diagnostic tests like d-dimer, IL6, CBP and CRP tests through these laboratories,” Health Minister, Eatala Rajender said while interacting with press persons on Thursday.

The 19 TS Diagnostic Laboratories include RIMS, Adilabad, Government General Hospital (GGH), Nalgonda, District Hospitals in Asifabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jogulamba, Karimnagar, Kothagudem, Medak, Mahabubabad, Siricilla, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Area Hospital in Mulugu, GGH in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad. A similar facility was already inaugurated in Siddipet.

“We have developed each laboratory with a cost of Rs 1 crore and in another two to three days, they will start offering their services,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .