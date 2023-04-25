Telangana to raise Reorganisation Act issues in Zonal Council meeting

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari held a review meeting with officials on the issues to be taken up in the Council meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Telangana will raise issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, pending dues and clearances from the Centre during the upcoming Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held in Chennai on May 5.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari held a review meeting with officials on the issues to be taken up in the Council meeting and directed them to submit information regarding the issues to be raised in the meeting on pending dues, clearances, Schedule IXth and Schedule Xth of AP Reorganisation Act.

She also discussed various issues in connection with the AP Reorganization Act and other inter-State issues relating to irrigation, education, health, energy, industries, Singareni Collieries, Panchayat Raj, labour and employment and other departments. Under the Reorganisation Act, all post-bifurcation issues have to be sorted out in 10 years.

Special Chief Secretaries Rani Kumudini, Sunil Sharma, Rajat Kumar, K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Singareni Collieries Company Limited CMD N Sridhar were present.

Also Read Centre should support performing States like Telangana: KTR