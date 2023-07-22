Telangana Today Exclusive Interview With B.N. Reddy, Components Supplier To Chandrayaan-3 | ISRO

Watch the exclusive interview of B.N. Reddy with Telangana Today, where he shares his affiliation with the ISRO, DRDL, APJ Abdul Kalam, and the support of the Telangana government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: NagaSai Precision Engineers Pvt. Ltd. has played a key role in supplying components to ISRO many times, including the recently launched Chandrayaan-3. B.N. Reddy is the managing director of the industry. Watch the exclusive interview of B.N. Reddy with Telangana Today, where he shares his affiliation with the ISRO, DRDL, APJ Abdul Kalam, and the support of the Telangana government.

tags: