Telangana Today Impact: Sravanthi realises her dream of studying BSc Horticulture

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Horticulture University authorities are presenting admission form to Gollachinnolla Sravanthi at Horticulture University at Mulugu in Siddipet district on Monday.

Siddipet: The 3rd ranker in HORTICET-2022, Gollachinnolla Sravanthi, has secured admission into the BSc Horticulture course at the University College in Rajendra Nagar.

The counseling was held at the Horticulture University in Mulugu of Siddipet district on Monday. Since Sravanthi’s parents, Swamy and Nagamani, were not in a state to support her education financially, social activist and government teacher Puli Raju with the help of Konaipally residents had brought her struggles to the notice of the media.

Following a news report published in Telangana Today, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy came forward and presented Rs.50,000 cash to Sravanthi at her residence on Sunday to help her pay the requisite fee to secure her admission. The Medak MP also assured the family to extend all the help for Sravanthi to complete the four-year course. Sravanthi and her parents thanked the Medak MP and Telangana Today for the support.