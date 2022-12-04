| Telangana Today Impact Horticet Ranker Gets Financial Help From Medak Mp To Pay Fees

MP visited her home at Konaipally in Doulthabad Mandal on Sunday presented Rs 50,000 to Sravanthi.

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has come to the rescue of Gollachinnolla Sravanthi, who secured the 3rd rank in HORTICET-2022 but was in dilemma unable to pay Rs.50,000 at the time of admission to the Horticulture University.

Following a news report on Sravanthi’s plight published in Telangana Today, the Medak MP visited her home at Konaipally in Doulthabad Mandal on Sunday presented Rs 50,000 to Sravanthi.

Sravanthi can now pay the fee on Monday when counselling of the HORTICET will begin.

Congratulating Sravanthi for scoring the 3rd rank by overcoming all hurdles, Reddy said the Telangana government would always be there to support poor talented students. Inviting Sravanthi’s family to his office in Hyderabad, the MP said that he would take care of all her educational expenses for the next four years.

After coming to know that Sravanthi’s elder sister Kalyani, who discontinued her studies after her Diploma in Agriculture, was looking for a job, Reddy assured to help her too.

The sisters were struggling to find funds to continue their studies due to the family’s weak financial situation. While their father Swamy was rearing sheep to take care of his three daughters, his wife Nagamani was rolling beedis to support the family. Kalyani too was supporting the family by sewing apart from preparing for competitive examinations. Meanwhile, the youngest daughter, in Xth Class now, of Swamy and Nagamani was also performing well in her studies.

Swamy and Sravanthi had thanked the Medak MP for his kind gesture. Meanwhile, some more philanthropists are coning forward to support Sravanthi’s education and other expenses.