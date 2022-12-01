KTR keeps Munugode bypoll promise, announces Rs 1,544 crore for erstwhile Nalgonda

KT Rama Rao announced a whopping Rs 1,544 crore for development works in the district in the next six to seven months.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao was holding a review meeting at Munugode on development activities in erstwhile Nalgonda district on Thursday.

Nalgonda: Keeping the promise he made during the Munugode bypoll campaign that he would adopt the constituency and ensure development of the erstwhile Nalgonda district, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday announced a whopping Rs 1,544 crore for development works in the district in the next six to seven months.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting at Munugode on the development activities in erstwhile Nalgonda, Rama Rao said with the TRS winning the Munugode by-election, a political party had won all the 12 Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda for the first time since 1958. As promised during the election campaign, the TRS government had started developing the district.

He said the works worth Rs 1,544 crore, including Rs 402 crore by Roads and Buildings, Rs 700 crore by Panchayat Raj, Rs 334 crore by Municipal Administration department and Rs 64 crore by Tribal Welfare department, would be spent for different development works in the erstwhile district over the next six-seven months. Over the last eight years, the State government had spent Rs 454 crore for development of all urban local bodies in erstwhile Nalgonda.