Panchatatva Park with acupressure walkway gains popularity in Nalgonda

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 05:59 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Nalgonda: Visiting this theme park will not only help you relax, but will also help in improving your health.

A Panchatatva Park, which includes an acupressure walking track, that was developed on a half-acre plot of land in Nalgonda at a cost of Rs 25 lakh is slowly becoming popular with citizens now beginning to frequent the theme park.

The park, which has come up near the Clock Tower Centre in the heart of the town, has a walking track in a 10 metre radius around the Buddha Statue in the park with acupressure properties.

The circular track of the acupressure walkway comprised eight components – 20 mm stone, 10 mm stone, 6 mm chips, river stone, rough sand, tree bark, tank silt (black sand) and water.

In addition to this, a general walking track has been laid in the park to provide an opportunity for the people to go on morning walks in the lung space.

Another block has been developed in the theme park to enable peaceful meditation by those interested. At a time, 12 people can do meditation in the block, which has special sitting areas, each demarcated for one person.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner Dr KV Rama Chary said the concept of acupressure walking track was developed based on elements of nature ie earth, water and air.

The acupressure walkway, which would be technically called a reflexology walkway, was a path designed to massage and stimulate acupressure points on the soles of the feet, which are connected to various energy meridians of the body.

Aromatic plants and herbal plants have been growing in the park and the Buddha Statue was also set up for enhancing the pleasant atmosphere for visitors.

Pictures related to yoga and meditation are painted on the wall in the meditation block to take the visitors into the mood and help concentrate on the practice. The acupressure walking track would help senior citizens and persons having knee and joint pains and those who can’t walk for long distance, he said.

A walker A Bhasker said he was coming to the Panchatatva Park for walking for the last one month. He was feeling better in terms of health after walking on acupressure track than walking along normal tracks. The peaceful ambience in the park too had encouraged him to do meditation and yoga there, he said.

A doctor, P Vinod Kumar, said walking on the acupressure walking track would reduce reduction blood pressure and help get rid of some diseases. However, the track was not advisable for children, who could use the general track instead, he added.