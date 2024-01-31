Telangana: TS BIE eyes regulations to ease stress on inter students in competitive exam preparation

31 January 2024

Hyderabad: In a breather for the Intermediate students who slog long hours under pressure and stress in corporate colleges to crack competitive exams such as JEE and NEET, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is mulling over implementing guidelines for the regulation of coaching centres that were notified recently by the Centre.

To alleviate stress and anxiety among students who, under pressure, are resorting to extreme measures, a series of measures are being planned from the next academic year. As per the guidelines, institutions offering coaching classes will be barred from enrolling students below 16 years of age besides charging exorbitant fees.

According to these new guidelines, to ensure students get enough time to sleep and pursue recreational activities, coaching duration is expected to get restricted to not more than five hours a day and coaching classes would not be allowed to conduct classes early in the morning or too late in the evening.

“We have received guidelines and preliminary discussions have been done. We have come across some interesting points that can be implemented for the well-being of students. Further discussions will be done in the Board meeting before the final call is taken,” an official said.

Apart from weekly off for both students and tutors, the institutions have been asked not to hold assessment tests or examinations on the day after the weekly off.

Further, institutions have been asked to organise sessions on life skills, scientific temper and evidence-based thinking, fitness and wellness, besides emotional bonding and mental well-being among students and faculty members.

Yoga initiative for students in junior colleges

Hyderabad: Students of the Government Junior Colleges are set to embrace the practice of Yoga from the next academic year. This initiative is aimed at cultivating a holistic well-being among students by incorporating Yoga into their daily college routine.

The Commissionerate of Intermediate Education has drawn up plans to implement Yoga classes as part of the Vidyanjali initiative of the Central Government. According to officials, Kaas Foundation has come forward under the initiative to extend Yoga classes by appointing yoga instructors in the junior colleges.

Further, the Commissionerate is also in talks with Foundation for taking up maintenance activities, including scavenging, in the government junior colleges.

Clashing practical exam dates can be changed now

Intermediate students appearing for practical examinations commencing Thursday can seek change in their exam date if it is clashing with other examinations.

The TS BIE extended this provision as the JEE Main is scheduled for Thursday and NCC B Certificate exam on February 3 and 4.

Students seeking change in their practical examination date should submit an application to the district Intermediate Educational Officer or TS BIE duly mentioning the reason along with a hall ticket of the appearing examination.

The Intermediate practical exams will be held in three spells from February 1 to 15. A total of 4,16,766 second-year intermediate students are expected to take the practical exams. Similarly, 4,78,527 first-year intermediate students registered for the English practical examination scheduled for February 16.