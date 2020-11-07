Telangana: TSPSC announces merit list for staff nurses

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has on Saturday announced the merit list for recruitment to the posts of Staff Nurse in the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. A total of 21,391 candidates were shortlisted in the merit list which is made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

A total of 3,311 vacancies were notified by the Commission for which 26,412 candidates applied and 21,391 candidates attended recruitment examination. The Commission has decided to display the merit list of candidates where selection has no further stage of physical tests for events or interviews, the TSPSC said in a press release on Saturday.

The merit list has been prepared as per the existing rules and procedures as framed and followed by the Commission, and as mentioned in the notification, the TSPSC said.

