Telangana: TSPSC to hold Group-I prelims on October 16

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold the Group-I preliminary examination on October 16, while the Main examination is being planned in January or February next year.

The Commission had received a whopping 3,80,202 applications for Group-I recruitment. The TSPSC had notified 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.

This was the first Group-I services recruitment notification issued after the formation of Telangana. The previous Group-I notification was issued by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in united Andhra Pradesh for 312 posts in 2011.