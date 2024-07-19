Telangana: TGSPSC Group-II exams postponed, no clarity on increasing vacancies to be filled up

Government postpones TGSPSC group-II exams, no clarity on enhancing number of vacancies to be filled.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 03:11 PM

Hyderabad: Possibly to quell the unrest among the unemployed in the State, the Congress government has decided to postpone the TGSPSC group-II examination slated to be held on Ausut 7 and 8.

According to reliable sources, the Group – II examinations would now be held in December. Incidentally, the Govenment held talks with the unemployed youth on Thursday over the postponement of group examinaions for recruitment.

It was, however, not clear whether the Government was ready to concede to the demand for increasing the number of posts. The postponement of exam and increasing the number of vacancies to be filled has been the persistent demand of the unemployed.

It may be recalled that the Governmen did not yield to the demand for postponement of DSC exam, despite persistent demands. Over 31,000 unemployed youth who registered for the exam did not download the hall tickets for DSC exams. The Congress government had promised before the elections to conduct a mega-DSC, but did not honour its electroal promise.