Telangana: Two die in a road accident in Manthani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:28 AM, Wed - 29 June 22

Peddapalli: Two persons died in a road accident that took place near Gadudulagandi in Kataram road in the outskirts of Manthani on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred when an unknown vehicle hit a two wheeler on which the deceased were traveling. The deceased were identified as Jakkula Kumaraswamy (48) and Perala Vimala (40).

According to police, residents of Khansaipet of Manthani mandal, Kumaraswamy and Vimala were returning to their native village from Hyderabad. When they reached Gadudulagandi, an unknown vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit their bike and sped away. As a result, the duo died on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and began investigation after registering the case. Bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem, SI Venkaeshwarlu said.