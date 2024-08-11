| Telangana Two Killed As Unidentified Vehicle Rams Bike In Godavarikhani

Telangana: Two killed as unidentified vehicle rams bike in Godavarikhani

The mishap occurred when an unidentified vehicle rammed the bike on which the youngsters were riding on

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 10:26 AM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Two youngsters died in a road accident on the Rajiv Rahadari near Ganganganagar of Godavarikhani coal belt town late on Saturday.

The mishap occurred when an unidentified vehicle rammed the bike on which the youngsters were riding on. The duo died on the spot.

Following information, Godavarikhani town-I police rushed the spot. A case was registered and an investigation is on. The police shifted the bodies to Godavarikhani area hospital for postmortem.