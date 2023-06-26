40 people injured in road accident in Peddapalli

The incident occurred when a private travel bus overturned after hitting the road median.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:03 AM, Mon - 26 June 23

Peddapalli: About 40 people were injured in a road accident on the Rajiv Rahadari near Katnapalli of Sultanabad mandal on Monday morning.

The incident occurred when a private travel bus overturned after hitting the road median.

According to police, a family from Ramagundam went to Hyderabad to attend a function and met with an accident while returning to their native place in the morning.

While trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw, the bus driver lost control and hit the road median, following which the bus overturned. While 20 persons received serious injuries, the remaining sustained minor injuries. Local people shifted the injured persons to hospital in ambulances of the ‘108’ service.

Peddapalli ACP Mahesh, Sultanabad CI Jagadish and SI Vijayender reached the spot and are investigating.