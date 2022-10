Medical PG student dies in road accident in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A medical postgraduate student was killed and two others injured in a road accident on the Rajiv Rahadari near Bommakal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town early on Monday.

The incident occurred when a bus hit a car. While Ravichandra died on the spot, two other students sustained serious injuries.

They were first year PG students in the Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.