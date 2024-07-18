Telangana: Two minor boys killed in lightning strike in Kothagudem

The deceased Borra Siddhu (15) and his brother Borra Chandu (11) went to their farm field near Pullaiah tank at the village along with their parents Mallesh and Nagamani when it was raining.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 03:22 PM

Kothagudem: Two minor boys were killed in a lightning strike at Jamedar Banjar village of Dammapet mandal in the district on Thursday.

The kids died on the spot after being struck by lightning while their parents fainted with the impact of the lightning. A pall of gloom descended on the village with the death of the minors.