| Plastic Waste Management Plants To Be Set Up 23 Mandals In Kothagudem

Plastic waste management plants to be set up 23 mandals in Kothagudem

District administration is gearing up to establish a plastic waste management plant in each of 23 mandal across Kothagudem district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

District administration is gearing up to establish a plastic waste management plant in each of 23 mandal across Kothagudem district

Kothagudem: For disposing plastic waste in a better manner, the district administration is gearing up to establish a plastic waste management plant in each of 23 mandal across Kothagudem district, within next 25 days.

In this regard, District Collector Anudeep D directed Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) to take measures for setting up plastic waste management plants in all 23 mandals of the district.

Similarly, a biogas plant under Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources dhan (GOBARdhan) scheme would be set up at Gauthampur gram panchayat in the district. GOBARdhan scheme, a solid and liquid waste management component under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) aims to positively impact village cleanliness and generate wealth and energy from cattle and organic waste.

In order to declare villages as open defecation free (ODF) plus model villages, steps were being taken to ensure every household in rural areas would have a toilet, soak pit besides segregation of dry and wet waste.

The mandal level officials were told to take measures to construct toilets and soak pits in the households that lacked the structures in the next 100 days period. Similarly, steps were being taken to convert septic tanks into leach pits in select villages.