Telangana: Two Padma awardees from same village

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 01:01 PM

Hyderabad: A tiny village Bollepalle in Yadadri Bhongir district achieved a rare distinction, as it won two Padma Awards. Kethavath Somlal, a singer, lyricist, and writer in Banjara language,who conferred wih Padma Shri award this year, belongs to the village.

Politician Ravi Narayana Reddy, of the same village conferred with Padma Vibhushan Posthumous in 1992.

He was one of the top leaders of the Hyderabad liberation struggle and Telangana armed struggle. With this the the village got two padma awards.

Another Padma Shri awardee this year Kurella Vittalcharya also hails from Yadadri Bhongir district