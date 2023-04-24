Telangana: Two teenagers killed in road accident in Jagtial

The road accident took place on the outskirts of Dammaiahpet of Kodimyal mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 AM, Mon - 24 April 23

Jagtial: Two teenagers died in a road accident that took place on the outskirts of Dammaiahpet of Kodimyal mandal on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when a bike on which the two were traveling hit a roadside tree. Pittala Rajender (18) of Thirmalapur and Penkasula Akshay (19) of Sandralapalli Kodimyal mandal, died.

According to police, Rajender and Akshay had gone to their friend’s home in Dammaiahpet to attend the Peddamma bonalu festival. While returning to their native places, they met with the accident.

While Akshay died on the spot, Rajender breathed his last on the way to hospital. While Akshay recently appeared for his degree second year examination, Rajender had attended the first year exams.

Police shifted the bodies to Jagtial hospital for postmortem.