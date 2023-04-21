15 persons injured in road accident in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Jagtial: 15 persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Kothapet of Yendapalli mandal on Friday evening.

The incident occurred when a mini bus hit a lorry coming from the opposite direction. Fifteen persons were injured, six of them seriously. The condition of the bus driver was said to be serious.

According to the police, members of a family from Gajwel were proceeding towards Dharmapuri to for the immersion of the ashes of a relative in the river Godavari. At around 1 pm, they started from Gajwel by engaging a mini bus. It is said that the driver lost control over the steering while trying to avoid hitting a tree that fell on the road, and hit a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

There were 25 persons traveling in the bus at the time of incident. Eleven of the injured persons were shifted to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case.