Telangana: Two teenagers killed as bike hits tree in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:26 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Representational Image

Nirmal: Two teenagers were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into a tree at a curve at Pedda Bellal village in Kaddampeddur mandal on Thursday.

The youngsters Syed Shamiuddin and Mohammad Zihan, both aged 18, hailed from Kaddampeddur mandal centre. While Shamiuddin died on the spot, Zihan succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.

It was yet to be ascertained as to who rode the two-wheeler at the time of the accident. A case was registered. Investigations are on.