Hanamkonda: 11 child labourers rescued, 5 traffickers held in joint operation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hanamkonda: In a joint operation conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Childline 1098, and members of the Share NGO’s Social Mobilizer team against human trafficking on Thursday on the Tr. No. 07052 Special Express train, running from Rauxal to Secunderabad, 11 child labourers were rescued, and five individuals suspected of being traffickers were apprehended.

Prompt action by the authorities ensured the safe retrieval of the children, who were subsequently presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Hanamkonda.

The CWC decided to relocate the children to the Oasis Open Shelter Home for Boys in Hanamkonda. The alleged traffickers were handed over to the Government Railway Police in Kazipet, where a case has been registered against them under Section 374 r/w 34 of the IPC.

Further investigation is on.