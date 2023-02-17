Telangana urges KRMB to calculate Krishna water usage by Telugu states

Engineer-In-Chief stated that calculating water consumption by both the States, would enable them to know how much share of water was actually consumed by each of them and how much was left to be consumed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:35 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Telangana government has asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to calculate the consumption of Krishna water by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the current water year to determine the actual usage of water by both of them.

Telangana Engineer-In-Chief Muralidhar, while presenting his arguments in front of the three-member committee of the KRMB here on Friday, stated that calculating water consumption by both the States, would enable them to know how much share of water was actually consumed by each of them and how much was left to be consumed.

He further stated that in the current year, Andhra Pradesh has already used Krishna water beyond its quota, whereas Telangana still has a chance of utilising 141 TMC. Since Andhra Pradesh Engineer-In-Chief Narayana Reddy could not attend the meeting, the three-member committee adjourned the meeting. The next meeting was likely to be held in the first week of March.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been involved in the water sharing disputes for the past eight years. During a series of meetings, Telangana raised the demand for allocation of Krishna water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the ratio of 50:50 per cent.

The board, however, decided to retain water sharing in the river between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the ratio of 66:34. Andhra Pradesh also wanted the ratio to be revised to 70:30 per cent but the board ruled out any revision.