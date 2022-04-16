Telangana: Varsities to offer free job coaching for students from April 20

Published Date - 10:21 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: Students of the conventional universities will be provided free coaching for various State government recruitment examinations starting April 20. This announcement came from Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday.

Six universities – Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Palamuru University, Telangana University, Satavahana University and Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda will start the coaching classes.

Apart for Group I, II, III and IV posts, the government job aspirants can get coached for police, excise, and teacher posts besides for recruitment notifications issued by medical and other recruitment boards.

The move by varsities comes in wake of the State government recently announcing 80,039 vacancies in various departments for recruitment. The notifications for jobs will be shortly issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and other recruitment boards in the State.

Training will be imparted by professors of the universities besides by experts in the relevant fields. This initiative will aid students particularly from the economically weaker sections and rural background to prepare for various government jobs free of cost. The coaching is for students of a particular university campus and constituent colleges only.

The Osmania University is establishing the Civil Services Academy to coach students for TSPSC and other recruitment boards’ exams in the State. It will also train interested candidates for the union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services and Staff Selection Commission exams besides bank jobs. Apart from coaching, the university is setting up a reading room which will be open round-the-clock. It will be equipped with necessary material for students to prepare for competitive exams.

