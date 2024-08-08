Viral fever patients footfall surges in govt hospitals in Hyderabad

Immunologists and seasonal disease experts have advised people to focus on their immunity to fight upper respiratory tract infections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 07:18 PM

With the advent of monsoon, the footfall of patients with complaints of fever, cold and cough increased at Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases in Nallakunta. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: With cloudy weather conditions and sporadic showers continuing to prevail in Hyderabad and neighboring districts, clinics, nursing homes, Basthi Dawakhanas and outpatient wings of Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and Fever Hospital, Nallakunta are witnessing a significant surge in patient footfall with viral and bacterial infections.

Immunologists and seasonal disease experts have advised people to focus on their immunity to fight upper respiratory tract infections. Senior doctors from the Directorate of Public Health (DPH), Telangana have urged people to take extra precautions and have released an advisory for typhoid, gastro, dengue and viral fevers.

In addition to taking basic precautions, families can ensure that vulnerable individuals including senior citizens, children and pregnant women can get administered with flu shots, which have to be administered based on physicians prescription.

Doctors have advised the citizens to take certain precautions on their part this season. The precautions against jaundice/typhoid and gastro as listed out by the Director of Public Health include drinking and carrying filtered / boiled water from home, bottled water when outside, washing hands frequently, especially before and after meals and after visiting the washroom, carrying hand sanitizers and using them regularly.

The advisory also suggest avoid eating raw, pre-cut and uncovered food sold in open like chaat, salads, fruits and juices while eating freshly made home cooked food and discarding leftovers.