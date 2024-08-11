Viral fever claims life of 32-year-old daily wager in Asifabad

On Saturday, a 17-year-old-girl from Gundaipet village in Koutala died while being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 32-year-old daily wage earner from the district died of viral fever while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mancherial on Sunday.

Kalidas from Gundayipet village in Koutala mandal was diagnosed with viral fever a few days ago. He breathed his last at while undergoing treatment. It was the second death reported in the village. Locals requested officials concerned to take steps to control the spread of viral fevers.

On Saturday, Jade Puja (17), a girl from Gundaipet village in Koutala and studying Class X at a tribal welfare residential school in Asifabad, died while being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. She was diagnosed with a fever five days ago. She was admitted to a hospital in Chandrapur of Maharashtra on Friday.