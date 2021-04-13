Telangana Wakf Board to launch awareness drive

Telangana Minorities Welfare and Waqf Protection Society urged the State government to set up a Wakf commissionerate and confer judicial powers to the Wakf Board

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Welfare and Waqf Protection Society is all set to launch a State-wide awareness campaign for protection of Wakf properties. The president of the Society, Abdul Haq Qamar, while interacting with press persons on Monday, said that the campaign is aimed at protecting Wakf properties from being encroached.

The Society urged the State government to set up a Wakf commissionerate and confer judicial powers to the Wakf Board. “Such a move will also help in protecting and reclaiming highly expensive Wakf properties that are under encroachment,” he said.

Joint Secretary of the society, Mohd Shakeel stressed on the initiative of digitization of Wakf Board records in the state and it synchronization with the endowments department to resolve outstanding issues including properties whose original records still remain with the AP Wakf Board, after bifurcation.

