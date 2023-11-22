Telangana Was Denied Extra Borrowings For This Reason: Nirmala Sitharaman | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reiterated that Telangana was denied permission for extra borrowings under the FRBM as Telangana did not agree to implement the power reforms. The Finance Minister cited non-compliance with specific power sector reforms as the reason for not allowing Telangana to borrow extra under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management norms.