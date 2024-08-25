| Telangana Weaver Ends Life In Sircilla Due To Financial Issues

Telangana: Weaver ends life in Sircilla due to financial issues

Sadanandam, a resident of KCR Nagar in Mandepalli, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his home on Saturday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 August 2024, 01:41 PM

Representational Image

Rajanna Sircilla: Unable to overcome financial problems, a weaver Boini Sadanandam (36) committeed suicide in Sircilla.

A resident of KCR Nagar of Mandepalli, Sadanandam made suicide attempt by consuming pesticide at his residence on Saturday night.

Alerted family members shifted him to Karimnagar district headquarter hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning.

Sadanandam took an extreme step due to financial problems.