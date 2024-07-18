| Telangana Wife Dies Soon After Demise Of Husband In Karimnagar

Telangana: Wife dies soon after demise of husband in Karimnagar

According to local people, Thota Mallaiah (75) died of ill-health on Tuesday. While preparations were being made for his final rites on Wednesday, Mallaiah’s wife Rajalachamma collapsed all of a sudden and died.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 11:30 AM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old woman died soon after the death of her husband in Banjerupalli village of Kondapalkala of Manakondur mandal on Wednesday.

Family members, relatives and villagers were shocked by the death of the couple. The couple was survived by two sons and a daughter.