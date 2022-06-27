Telangana will raise voice against Centre’s dictatorship: KTR

File Photo

New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and state minister KT Rama Rao on Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for creating trouble in Opposition-ruled states and said that Telangana will raise its voice against Centre’s dictatorship in the coming days.

While speaking to an ANI on the political situation in Maharashtra KTR said, “Since the time Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, his party has toppled at least eight governments and have forcefully formed their own without even having the mandate in place.” “They have trampled upon democracy be it is in the state of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh or Goa. They dislodged the governments which were formed because of the mandate of the people,” KTR said.

“The Central government has abused every constitutional authority and position in place and they have been doing what they feel like,” the Telangana IT Minister further added.

Talking about taking on the BJP-led government, KTR said that soon there will be a voice rising against his dictatorship. “Voice needs to be raised against them and their dictatorial attitude. Hopefully, the voice will be raised from Telangana,” said KTR.

KTR’s comments came in the midst of the Maharashtra political crisis; two factions of the Shiv Sena one being led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by rebel Eknath Shinde.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has lost the majority in the house as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support thus bringing it below the majority in the house, said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde in his petition filed in Supreme court.

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by a rebellion by a large section of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are currently camping in Assam, Eknath Shinde has approached the Supreme Court against the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker against rebel MLAs.