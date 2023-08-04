Telangana in safe hands of CM KCR, says KTR

The Minister condemned the Jaipur incident where a RPF officer killed four people, including Saifuddin from Bazarghat. The State government will provide full support to the deceased person's family.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:47 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that the BRS would form a government for the third consecutive term, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana was in the safe hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was ensuring communal harmony in the State.

From the party funds of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a fixed deposit of Rs.2 lakh would be made for each of the three children of the firing victim. This apart, a double bedroom house would also sanctioned to Anjum Shaheen, wife of the deceased. Regarding a government job, the matter would be taken up with the Chief Minister, he said during Zero Hour in the Assembly here on Friday.

“Telangana society will not entertain communal differences and the Jaipur incident needs to be condemned by all sections. Together, we shall ensure communal harmony prevails in the State and set an example to the country,” Rama Rao said.

This was after AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the Jaipur incident in the House and how a Hyderabad resident was killed in the incident.

People were being radicalized by a few vested interests and communal differences were being created. In the last nine years, the Telangana government had ensured that there were no communal disturbances in the State, he said, adding in future too, any such attempts would be thwarted.

The Industries Minister also urged the AIMIM party to do their bit for Saifuddin’s family. He also wanted the AIMIM floor leader to submit a formal representation to the government for extending all support to Saifuddin’s family.

Earlier while replying to a question by BRS MLAs during question hour on how Telangana was witnessing rapid growth in IT sector, the Minister replied that Gurgaon, which an IT hub, was marred with disturbances. Unfortunately, there were disturbances in northeast States, especially Mizoram, he said.

IT companies were coming to Telangana to set up their units as there was a stable government here under the able leadership of the Chief Minister, he said.

During 2014, the IT exports in Telangana were Rs.57,258 crore and this had increased to Rs.2,41,275 crore in 2022-23. Similarly, when Telangana was formed, 3,23,396 people were directly employed in the IT sector and this had increased to 9,05,715, he said.