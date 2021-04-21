Telangana witness 600 pc rise in active Covid cases in last 20 days

From 6,159 infections on April 1 number rises to 42,853 on April 19

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:00 am

Hyderabad: In just 20 days, the rapid rise of Covid infections across the State in April has put healthcare institutions under immense stress to accommodate and deliver quality healthcare services for Covid positive patients.

Telangana witnessed a massive 600 per cent rise in the number of active cases in 20 days from 6,159 on April 1 to 42,853 active cases on April 19. In the same time frame, the health authorities reported 52,583 new Covid cases across Telangana, which added pressure on the existing human resources and infrastructure in both private and government healthcare sector.

The rapid rise in daily active cases has made it difficult for patients and their relatives to access hospital beds with ventilators and oxygen support. In Hyderabad, almost all the corporate hospitals are witnessing a huge influx of Covid patients, which has made it difficult to allot beds, forcing managements to adopt medical triage, which means providing hospital beds only to the most severe cases.

The impact is also showing on private diagnostic laboratories Hyderabad, which are now taking 48 hours to deliver RT-PCR tests. Several private laboratories have done away with the practice of allowing patients to walk-in for Covid testing and are now insisting that they reserve their slots through their websites.

The daily new Covid cases at the start of this month were 965, which have steadily increased and gone up to nearly 6,000. The steady rise, eventually added to the number of active infections, which increased to 42,853 from just 6,159 at the start of the month.

Overall, in the first 20 days of April, based on the Covid bulletin, around 150 Covid patients across the State have lost their lives. As the number of new infections is rising, deaths have also registered a significant rise.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .