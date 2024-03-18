Telangana witnesses unprecedented increase in power consumption

Infact, in the Greater Hyderabad region electricity consumption has surged by an astonishing 30 percent compared to March last year.

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 18 March 2024, 03:54 PM

Hyderabad: With the early onset of summer, the State is witnessing an unprecedented increase in demand for power. In the last one week, the daily electricity supply in the State has exceeded 300 million units.

Infact, in the Greater Hyderabad region electricity consumption has surged by an astonishing 30 percent compared to March last year. The average power consumption in the GHMC limits this month so far stood at 69.31 mu, whereas it was 58.75 mu last March.

In fact, the State has witnessed the highest ever intra-day peak load of power on the transmission and highest ever daily energy consumption on March 8, with the two clocking at 15,623 megawatt and 305.19 million units, respectively.

In the last one week the power demand is hovering over 300 mu in the State. On March 12 the power consumption stood at 305.43 mu, whereas it was 289.73 mu during the same period last year. Similarly, the power demand on March 13 was 308.08 mu, against 292.62 mu last year. Even on March 14 and 15, the power demand stood at 308.54 mu and 307.35 mu respectively.

According to power officials, this year, the early onset of summer contributed to the demand increasing to 15,110 MW on March 1 to 15,403 MW on March 6. Last year during March, the power demand varied from 14,527 MW on March 1 to 14,830 MW on March 6, the officials added. Even between March 11 and 15, the power demand in the State was over 15,000 MW.

The power department is attributing high consumption in residential and commercial areas to rising temperatures. The power consumption is likely to further increase once the harvesting season starts, the officials stated.

Despite this surge in demand, power distribution companies were managing to meet the full electricity demand through effective management, the officials claimed.

“There is more than enough power available for supply in the State. Discoms are ready to meet a demand of up to 16000 MW a day,”an official stated.

Power Consumption

*March 12: 305.43 mu(2024), 289.73 mu(2023)

*March 13: 308.08 mu(2024), 292.62 mu(2023)

*March 14: 308.54 mu(2024), 297.89 mu(2023)

*March 15: 307.35 mu(2024), 294.76 mu(2023)

*March 16: 295.25 mu(2024), 272.32 mu(2023)

*GHMC: 69.31 mu(2024), 58.75 mu(2023)

*Highest Peak Demand: 15,623 MW