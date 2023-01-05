Telangana has spent Rs.15,690 crore on urban local body development, says KTR

Perhaps, Telangana is the only State, which has spent Rs.15,690 crore in ULBs and executed different works, including Pattana Pragathi, Swachh Bharat Mission, CM assurances, Mission Bhagiratha, State Finance and others, the Minister said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:47 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the State Government had spent a staggering Rs.15,690 crore in 141 Urban Local Bodies, excluding Greater Hyderabad over the last eight years.

The Central Government’s awards to Telangana’s ULBs reflect the good work being done by the State Government. In the Swacch Survekshan rankings, Telangana baged 26 awards this year. Similarly, in the Swachh Survekshan Grameen for December 2022, the top three are Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli in the four star category, he said.

Appreciating the officials, particularly Commissioner and Director (Municipal Administration) N Satyanarayana, the Minister said at a workshop on Pattana Pragathi here on Thursday that details of Rs.15,690 crore spent in executing different works would be shared with all elected public representatives in the forthcoming Assembly session.

“The idea is to deliver transparency and accountability,” Rama Rao said.

It is not just about money. Municipal administration is not always about money and governance is not about spending money. It is about bringing reformative legislation, he said.

Telangana has introduced TS-bPASS and no other State has introduced such a programme. Since the launch of this building approval system, 1.70 lakh applications (without Hyderabad) have been received and processed.

“No other State government has brought in such legislation, which helps citizens in getting building plan approval in a transparent manner” , the Minister said.

The Minister specifically instructed the Additional Collectors (ULBs) to discuss about TS-bPASS with local town planning officials to address issues, if any.

“Please come up with suggestions or amendments, which will make the system more citizen-centric and make things easy for them” said Rama Rao.

The Minister said in the 10-point programme of the MAUD department, TS-bPASS stands at first position. Address all the loopholes, if any in the system. Like TS-bPASS, please suggest any amendments in the Municipal Act, if it helps in delivering good service to the citizens, he asked the officials.

“My commitment is to make Telangana’s MAUD a role model to other States” said Rama Rao.

During the next Pattana Pragathi programme to be organized on February 24, Municipal Commissioners, Additional Collectors (ULBs) and Municipalities which execute innovative works in city innovation, city greening would be recognized and felicitated. Apart from felicitations, there would also be incentives to the best performing ULBs.