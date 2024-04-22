Sizzling summer sparks vehicle fires in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With temperatures soaring this summer, incidents of vehicles catching fire are increasing in the city. On Saturday night, a car went up in flames at Rajendranagar. Luckily, the occupants managed to jump out of the vehicle in the nick of time before it got completely gutted.

The driver told Fire Department officials that initially he had noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle and later after he got down, the fire engulfed the car.

The Fire officials attribute vehicle fire to overheating mainly of engines and electrical systems. “Keeping a vehicle under the sun for long hours leads to heating up of the engine and electrical systems in the vehicles. It increases the risk of short circuits that lead to fires.

To avoid fires it is necessary to take precautions. Fire officials advise car owners to avoid transport of flammable substances in the car, park car in a shaded area during summer and avoid using aftermarket accessories which can tamper the original wiring of the car.

Also, it is important to get the fuel lines checked regularly for any leakage. “Fuel leakage is very dangerous as it is a highly flammable liquid. Check the radiators as it helps in keeping the engine cool,” the official said. In case you smell rubber burning underneath the car and notice fire, switch off the engine immediately.

Aftermarket products in EVs risky, say experts

Electric vehicles (EVs), especially bikes, catching fire during the months of summer is also quite common. Automobile experts point out that the vehicle fire is caused due to aftermarket products used in the vehicle particularly for charging purpose.

Other causes for fire incidents in EVs include low quality batteries, improper wiring and poor maintenance of the vehicle. Poor cell quality also responsible Further, they blame poor cell quality, poor battery design, and a deficient BMS (battery management system) for such incidents.

Sometimes, people add accessories from third-party vendors, which can also cause fires in the electric vehicles.

“Most of the fire incidents in the electric vehicles happen while charging the batteries, and a few fire mishaps occur while driving the vehicle. It is mainly because of the malfunction of the batteries and overheating,” said V Bhaskar, an automobile engineer.