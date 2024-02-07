Meter readers says detail collection of Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries burdening them

The meter readers argue that if they start collecting data along with the regular work of generating power bills from each beneficiary, it would take a long time and they would not be able to finish the task by February 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 04:54 PM

Hyderabad: Even as the State government is preparing to launch the Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which the government plans to provide 200 units of electricity for free to eligible families, meter readers of the power utilities, who have been entrusted with the task of collecting details of beneficiaries, are under tremendous pressure as they have additional work. Power utilities have asked them to complete the task by February 15.

“When we go for meter reading, we just scan the meter and generate the bill, but now we have to interact with each customer and find out whether they are eligible or not. And if eligible, their details have to be collected. If the beneficiary is not available at home, we have to visit again. This will not only take time but also exhaust us,” a meter reader said.

Since collecting details of beneficiaries needs additional work, the meter readers union has demanded that the Discoms management provide incentives for collecting beneficiary data. Even meter readers hired through private agencies have reportedly told the power utilities that they cannot collect details of the beneficiaries at the current rate offered to them and that they want additional payment to take up the task.

Sources said the Discoms management have agreed to pay an additional amount for collecting details of beneficiaries to the meter readers.

Under each substation, there are about five to six meter readers and they have to generate bills under their jurisdiction covering hundreds of households. There are about 1.31 crore domestic connections in the State, and officials have revealed that 82 lakh applications have been received for the free electricity scheme during the Praja Palana programme.

Meanwhile, amid confusion over whether tenants would be included in the Gruha Jyothi scheme or not, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) clarified that tenants were also eligible under the scheme. Reacting to reports in a section of the media, the TSSPDCL said in a post on X that tenants were also eligible under the proposed Gruha Jyoti scheme.

Authorities are collecting data of the number of households that used up to 200 units of electricity per month last year. “Once guidelines for the free electricity scheme are released, there will be clarity on who is eligible and how many people across the State will benefit,” officials said.