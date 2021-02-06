Telangana woman entrepreneur in Forbes India under-30 list

Keerthi is a founder member and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of StaTwig, which won the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovator Award for their work.

Sangareddy: A young entrepreneur from Telangana, Kotta Keerthi Reddy (24), daughter of Medak MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy, found place in the prestigious Forbes India 30 Under-30 list. Keerthi is among the 13 women featured in Forbes list this year.

Keerthi Reddy completed her masters in Global Masters in Management from London School of Economics and joined StaTwig, an Hyderabad-based cloud solutions provider for cold chain management. Keerthi, who owns 5 per cent share in StaTwig, is a founder member and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of StaTwig, which won the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovator Award for their work.

StaTwig, which built a supply Blockchain Technology to manage the supply chain management of various products, is also managing the Covid-19 vaccine supply across the world. The StaTwig Supply Chain management ensures all the stakeholders a complete visibility of the vaccines at different stages through blockchain technology. They will predict and prevent the failures in the supply chain. Blockchain Technology is initially developed to monitor the delivery of the Public Distribution System in Telangana. Keerthi has said that they have initially tested it in Jordan and Kazakhstan.

Saying that her father MP Prabhakar Reddy is a source of inspiration for her, Keerthi revealed that she had a brief stint with Singapore-based supply chain company Qunicus after completing her masters in London.

Since Medak MP’s family has been into a Logistic Business, Keerthi has said that she always had a liking to Logistics business. Reddy’s family owns Hyderabad based logistics company Soni Transportations, which owns hundreds of buses and trucks.

Prabhakar Reddy has said that her daughter made him proud by her work. She wished that she would have a bright future as an entrepreneur.

