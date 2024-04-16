After Revanth Reddy’s accusations, Congress allots land to Sindhu Foundation

In April last, Revanth Reddy had alleged that the BRS government allotted 15 acres land to the foundation. He had also assured that after coming to power, the Congress government would put all those involved in the land allotment behind the bars.

Hyderabad: Despite A Revanth Reddy levelling allegations that the land allotment by BRS government to Sindhu Foundation was illegal in April last, the Congress government now has done an about turn and allotted land to the same foundation.

However, in January this year, the Congress government kept the orders in abeyance.

“March 2024: GO 37 was issued, revoking its abeyance orders and path was cleared for Sindhu Foundation’s land allotment. Could someone from the Congress explain what exactly happened here? If it was indeed illegal, as termed by Revanth garu, why was it reissued,” Nayini Anurag Reddy, an entrepreneur asked on X.