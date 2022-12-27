Telangana: Woman throws her two children in stream

Updated On - 11:13 AM, Tue - 27 December 22

Kamareddy: In a bizarre incident a woman allegedly threw her two children including a six months old toddler in a stream near Banswada town on Monday night.

Though the people present near the stream immediately rescued the children and rushed them to hospital, they died while undergoing treatment. They have been identified as Yuvaraj(4) and Ananya(6-months).

According to Banswada town Inspector Mahendra Reddy , the woman Aruna, who has been having a strained relationship with her husband Mohan, allegedly threw her two children in the stream on Monday night.

Mohan, who is a native of Udgir in Maharashtra, asked his wife to come to his native place on Monday, however, she took her two children to the stream and threw them in it. The people passing by the stream were successful in rescuing the children but they died while undergoing treatment in a near-by hospital.

Interestingly, Aruna told police that it was not she who had thrown the children in the stream but an auto driver with whom she had a fight while traveling. However, when the police examined the local CCTV footage no auto passed through the area during that period of time when the incident took place.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.