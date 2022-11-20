Telangana: Yadadri temple witnesses huge rush of devotees on Sunday

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday witnessed a huge rush of devotees.

The queue lines were packed with the devotees from early morning and it took six hours for the devotees for general darshan and four hours for special darshan. The devotees were seen waiting in serpentine queues at the prasadam counter too.

Traffic jam at Gudur toll plaza

There was a traffic snarl extending beyond one kilometre at the Gudur toll plaza on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway. The toll plaza started witnessing rush of vehicles from 5 pm with the people returning to Hyderabad from Yadadri.

The authorities of toll plaza allocated three gates for the vehicles, which were going toward Hyderabad to clear the traffic jam.