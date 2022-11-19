Fervour marks Yadadri’s Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy Kalyanam in Oman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:16 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Scores of devotees, mainly from Telangana who work and live in different far flung remote areas of the Sultanate thronged the temple in the wee hours.

Jeddah: Amid religious fervor, the celestial wedding of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was performed at the Sri Krishna Temple in Muscat of Oman on Friday.

Scores of devotees, mainly from Telangana who work and live in different far flung remote areas of the Sultanate thronged the temple in the wee hours.

A team of priests headed by Nalgantheeghal Laxminarsimhacharyulu, principal priest of Yadadri’s Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy temple, flew to Muscat to perform the Kalyanam as it is performed at the Yadadri hill with the same devotion and traditional order in the desert country.

The team of priests also brought the processional deity of Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy and other traditional material to conduct the rituals.

To propagate Bhakti, Sanatana Dharma and also to reflect Telangana tradition, Telangana NRIs living in Oman had decided to perform Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam. It is believed that the region, where celestial kalyanams are performed, would be bestowed with peace and prosperity.

Burra Anjaneyulu Anil, a Telangana entrepreneur living in Muscat commented that he was emotionally touched and spiritually rejuvenated following the Kalyanam.

The Yadadri temple was developed as the spiritual hub of Telangana by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after formation of Telangana as a separate state on the lones of the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.