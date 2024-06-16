Telangana: Youngster ends life after losing 1.5 lakh in online cricket betting

16 June 2024

Medak: A youngster, who reportedly lost Rs.1.5 lakh in online cricket betting, died, allegedly by consuming pesticide at Pragathi Dharmaram village in Ramayampet mandal on Sunday.

Dommata Bhanu Prasad (24), son of Narasimhulu and Bala Lakshmi, reportedly lost the amount after placing online cricket bets over the last few days. Depressed over the same, Prasad allegedly consumed pesticide on June 10 at his agriculture field. He died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad. A case was registered by the Ramayampet police. Further investigation is on.