Online cricket betting gang busted in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Warangal Central Zone DCP MA Bari and other police officials showing the gang of online cricket betting on Thursday.

Warangal: Mills Colony police arrested six persons including two women for their alleged involvement in online cricket (IPL) betting here on Wednesday. The police also seized three laptops worth around Rs 10 lakh, 13 cellphones, Rs 1.90 lakh in cash, a two-wheeler, debit and credit cards and cheque books of various banks from them. The arrested were Pathanbaba (23), Patan Qasim Khan (28), Chandina Nag (27), Sd Salmabeg (26), Mogal Munna (19) and Gunja Kalyan (20).

Disclosing the details here on Thursday, Central Zone DCP MA Bari, the gang members chose an online betting app for betting on the IPL matches. “Those who participate in betting through this app have to first deposit some money online as indicated by this group. These betting operators provide user name and password to the people those who have deposited the money. Through this the online betting business continues. With the IPL starting a few days ago, this betting gang is conducting the betting on IPL cricket by staying at the’ O’ city area under the Mills Colony PS limits,” the DCP said. This gang allegedly conducted betting in Khammam Commissionerate in the past.