Telangana: Yuva Sangam-II concludes at NIT-Warangal

09:26 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Yuva Sangam valedictory ceremony held at NITW on Monday.

Warangal: Curtains have come down on the Yuva Sangam-II with the closing ceremony at NIT-Warangal here on Monday.

As many as 45 student delegates from Uttarakhand had embarked on a thrilling adventure on May 16, courtesy the youth association programme, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. This journey saw the student delegation traverse the vibrant landscapes of Telangana, soaking in the cultural riches and technological wonders it had to offer.

Addressing the students at the valedictory ceremony, NITW Registrar S Govardhan Rao urged the students to seize such opportunities to unleash their creativity and stay attuned to the remarkable technological and developmental advancements taking place across the nation.

Nodal Officer of IIT Roorkee, Dr Sunil Krishna, and Nodal Officer of NIT Warangal, Dr Srinivas, also spoke.

