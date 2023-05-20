NIT-Warangal Prof N Venkatathri elected Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Warangal: Prof N Venkatathri, a distinguished member of the Chemistry Department at NITW, is elected Fellow Member of the esteemed Royal Society of Chemistry in London, according to a press note by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal.

Expressing his gratitude to the Royal Society of Chemistry, Prof N Venkatathri remarked that receiving this fellowship is an immense honor. With deep humility, he acknowledged the significance of the recognition and the responsibility that comes with it.

The Royal Society of Chemistry, based in the United Kingdom, grants Fellow status to individuals who have demonstrated exemplary professional prowess in the chemical sciences. Eligibility for this esteemed status is open to Members of the Royal Society of Chemistry (MRSC) who have a minimum of five years of professional experience.